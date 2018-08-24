Boston Partners Sells 17,430 Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 259,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 365.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $6,008,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 614,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SD shares. ValuEngine cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

SD opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.35. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.