Bollard Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 84.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 611,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,629,000 after purchasing an additional 279,560 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $225,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $8,316,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 724.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.