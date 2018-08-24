BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,983 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.33. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

UHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.