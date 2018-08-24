BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $203,000 Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 80.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $38,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $528,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,454 in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. First Analysis lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 166.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.