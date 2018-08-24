BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELLI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ellie Mae from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

In related news, CFO Matthew Lavay sold 20,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,189,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,133.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Hirsch sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $119,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

ELLI opened at $102.19 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

