Bloom Energy Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Bloom Energy in a report released on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE BE opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush acquired 7,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr acquired 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995 over the last ninety days.

