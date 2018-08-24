Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 92,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.00 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

