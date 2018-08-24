Blackstone Group LP (BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,677 shares of company stock worth $28,726,044. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.56%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

