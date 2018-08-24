BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $6,091,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $633,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,263,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 540,996 shares worth $75,190,760. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

