BlackRock Inc. Has $4.40 Billion Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,327,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 212,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $4,395,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

