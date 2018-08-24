BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Raytheon (RTN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,910,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Raytheon worth $4,232,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,891,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Raytheon by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $607,518. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $177.47 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

