Blackhawk Network (HAWK) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News headlines about Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackhawk Network earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.4560064107921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Blackhawk Network stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Blackhawk Network has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

