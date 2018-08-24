Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 666.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 270.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $30.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.