Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 926,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 371,015 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,552,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,331 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 86,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.52 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

