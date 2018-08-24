Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 20,625 Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.