Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.68 Million

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $451.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00018752 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.02111385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00293062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00306172 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00063758 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00129393 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

