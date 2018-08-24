BitBar Reaches Market Cap of $168,523.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00065307 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $168,523.00 and $30.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBar has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001164 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,302.81 or 3.46270577 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001037 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 38,345 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

