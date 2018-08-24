BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report sales of $96.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.13 million to $98.09 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $81.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $394.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.41 million to $394.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $430.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $421.53 million to $438.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $101.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other BioTelemetry news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 9,338 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $394,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper sold 200,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $8,772,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,485.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,259 shares of company stock valued at $28,450,853. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 15.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 230.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 245,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,041. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

