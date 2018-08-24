BIOLASE (BIOL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIOLASE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.6797879867162 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,084. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 72.43% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

In other news, CFO John R. Beaver acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan T. Md Lord acquired 69,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,752.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 536,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,683.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,402 shares of company stock worth $259,503 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

