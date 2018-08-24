BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News articles about BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BIO-TECHNE earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.594970215805 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

