BidaskClub Upgrades Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B (BELFB) to “Buy”

Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Bel Fuse Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BELFB opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.55. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B by 21.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.