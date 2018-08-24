BidaskClub Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLDD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

