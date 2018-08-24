BEST (BSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST (NYSE:BSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get BEST alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSTI. Citigroup cut BEST from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Macquarie cut BEST from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. BEST has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.54.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 153,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 803,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 179,961 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,381,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.