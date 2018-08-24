Berenberg Bank Boosts Keywords Studios (KWS) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.33) to GBX 2,150 ($27.48) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target (up previously from GBX 1,850 ($23.65)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,866 ($23.85).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,000.10 ($25.57) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,848 ($23.62).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

