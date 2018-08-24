Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Bemis reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Bemis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BMS. ValuEngine cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE BMS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,605. Bemis has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bemis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bemis in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 69.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

