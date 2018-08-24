Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Stock Price Down 0%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. 3,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,357,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

BLPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock acquired 529,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $344,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

