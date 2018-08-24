Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.