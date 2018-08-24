Beazley PLC (BEZ) Insider George Blunden Sells 5,000 Shares

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider George Blunden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.50), for a total value of £29,350 ($37,517.58).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 587.50 ($7.51) on Friday. Beazley PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 422.15 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 579 ($7.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beazley to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Numis Securities lowered Beazley to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beazley to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.86).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

