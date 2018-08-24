BB Biotech AG Has $58.90 Million Stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA)

BB Biotech AG grew its position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Akcea Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of BB Biotech AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $58,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

