Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.87 ($107.81).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock opened at €81.08 ($92.14) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($87.58) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($110.27).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.