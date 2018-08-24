Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.65 ($124.60).

Bayer stock opened at €81.95 ($93.13) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

