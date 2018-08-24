Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $187,000 Position in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 6,484.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,313,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,996 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 5,573.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,353,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,962,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,811 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 337.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,600,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 2,329.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,877 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Shares of WES stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Western Gas Partners, LP has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.18%. equities research analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.31%.

Western Gas Partners Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.