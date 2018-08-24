Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,501 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,674,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,779,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,296 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 8,226,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,472 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,902,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,240 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,748 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.72 and a 52-week high of $121.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

