Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $265,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $49,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.