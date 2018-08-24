Barclays Increases Hertz Global (HTZ) Price Target to $13.00

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTZ. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE HTZ opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Hertz Global by 63.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hertz Global by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

