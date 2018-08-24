Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 266 ($3.40) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 239 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.37 ($2.91).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.36) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

In other news, insider Mike Turner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($121,436.79). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,372.49).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.