Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,200,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $195.59 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $146.70 and a 12 month high of $196.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

