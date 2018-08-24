Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,259 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.4% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after purchasing an additional 622,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,054,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,932,000 after buying an additional 206,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

NYSE:MHK opened at $190.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,023.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

