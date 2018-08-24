Bank Ozk (OZK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.03

News stories about Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank Ozk earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.5812553389689 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Barclays downgraded Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

