Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $104,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

