Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $109,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $293,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

