Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $108.16 Million Stake in Steris PLC (STE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $108,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Steris by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $8,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steris by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $378,981.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,963.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,592 shares of company stock worth $4,305,521 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.14. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

