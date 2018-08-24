Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,442,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,135,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 900,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,957,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 481,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

