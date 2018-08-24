Bank of Montreal Can Invests $536,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $115,000. Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $205,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

