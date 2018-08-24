Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 9,541 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.85%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $503,064.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 522,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,241,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,516,744 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $552,129,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,599,076 shares of company stock worth $556,848,507. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

