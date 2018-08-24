Bank of America Increases Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $60.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720 over the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 454.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

