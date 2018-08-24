BancorpSouth Bank Has $434,000 Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTB. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

