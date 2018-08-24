Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 2,376 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

