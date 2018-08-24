Banco de Chile (BCH) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating on the bank’s stock.
BCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.
Banco de Chile stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.
