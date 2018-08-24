Banco de Chile (BCH) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating on the bank’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.