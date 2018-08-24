Balakrishnan S. Iyer Sells 5,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $404,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.76%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

