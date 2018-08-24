Balakrishnan S. Iyer Sells 5,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $404,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $86.60.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.76%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.
